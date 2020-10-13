Diesel price national average holds steady near $2.39

The U.S. average diesel price per gallon rose almost a penny from the past week to $2.395 a gallon, according to a weekly federal report dated Monday, Oct. 12.

The Energy Information Administration reports increases across all but two of its 10 regions, with prices remaining unchanged on the East Coast and dropping by two-thirds of a cent in the Central Atlantic regions.

The report marks the first week of a nationwide increase, following five straight weeks of declines in the price at the pump.

The biggest increase was in the Midwest, where prices spiked by 1.6 cents per gallon on average.

One year ago the average U.S. price was 65.6 cents per gallon higher, according to the EIA.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $2.395, up four-fifths of a cent.

East Coast – $2.473, unchanged since last week.

New England – $2.578, up one-tenth of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $2.649, down two-thirds of a cent.

Lower Atlantic – $2.332, up two-fifths of a cent.

Midwest – $2.275, up 1.6 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.148, up seven-tenths of a cent.

Rocky Mountain – $2.33, up 1.1 cents.

West Coast – $2.933, up half a cent.

West Coast without California – $2.538, up two-fifths of a cent.

California – $3.258, up two-thirds of a cent.

Modest decreases were reported in eight of the 10 regions, according to ProMiles.com, with the largest decrease of seven-tenths of a cent coming in the Rocky Mountain region.

The largest reported increase was 1.5 cents in the Central Atlantic region.

The U.S. average diesel price is 65.6 cents lower than one year ago, ProMiles.com reports.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $2.304, down three-tenths of a cent.

East Coast – $2.444, up one-tenth of a cent.

New England – $2.582, down three-tenths of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $2.68, up 1.5 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.301, down three-tenths of a cent.

Midwest – $2.229, down one-fifth of a cent.

Gulf Coast – $2.134, down a half-cent.

Rocky Mountain – $2.294, down seven-tenths of a cent.

West Coast – $2.752 down two-fifths of a cent.

West Coast without California – $2.446, down three-fifths of a cent.

California – $3.171, down one-fifth of a cent.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $2.381 for Tuesday, Oct. 13.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $2.38 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $2.414 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.001 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA.

