Diesel price increase continues across the nation

Driven by steep increases out west, the average price for a gallon of diesel continued to climb over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, according to the latest report by the Energy Information Administration.

The average price for a gallon of diesel is now almost 90 cents higher than it was a year ago, the EIA reports. The national average is $3.331 per gallon.

All 10 regions reported increases to the average price, with the Rocky Mountain region reporting a surge of 8.3 cents per gallon for the week ending July 5. The West Coast regions – with and without California – also reported average prices jumped up more than a nickel per gallon.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on July 5 as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $3.331 up 3.1 cents.

East Coast – $3.306, up 1.6 cents.

New England – $3.242, up two-fifths of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $3.475, up 2.4 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $3.204, up 1.3 cents.

Midwest – $3.264, up 2.5 cents.

Gulf Coast – $3.076, up 3.2 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.516, up 8.3 cents.

West Coast – $3.896, up 5.7 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.55, up 5.6 cents.

California – $4.185, up 5.8 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel increased by 1.9 cents to $3.244, according to a July 6 report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

Costs were higher in every region this week. The largest increase was 8.4 cents in the Rocky Mountain region up to $3.512, while the highest price per gallon is in the California region at $4.083.

The Gulf Coast price of $3.045 is the lowest per gallon in the nation.

The U.S. average diesel price is 93.1 cents higher than one year ago, ProMiles.com reports.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $3.244, up 1.9 cents.

East Coast – $3.261, up 1.3 cents.

New England – $3.213, up 1.2 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.425, up 1.2 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $3.151, up 1.4 cents.

Midwest – $3.201, up 1.1 cents.

Gulf Coast – $3.045, up 1.6 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.512, up 8.4 cents.

West Coast – $3.685, up 2.6 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.426, up 3.3 cents.

California – $4.083, up 3 cents.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.25 for July 6.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $3.241 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $3.197 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.437 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA. LL