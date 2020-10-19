Diesel price dips a penny on average, EIA reports

The U.S. average diesel price per gallon fell roughly a penny from the past week to $2.388 a gallon, according to a weekly federal report dated Monday, Oct.19.

The Energy Information Administration reports decreases across all but two of its 10 regions, with prices on the rise slightly on the Central Atlantic and the West Coast less California regions.

The biggest decrease was in California, where prices tumbled by 1.9 cents per gallon on average.

One year ago the average U.S. price was 66.2 cents per gallon higher, according to the EIA.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $2.388, down seven-tenths of a cent.

East Coast – $2.465, down four-fifths of a cent.

New England – $2.575, down three-tenths of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $2.652, up three-tenths of a cent.

Lower Atlantic – $2.316, down 1.6 cents.

Midwest – $2.269, down three-fifths of a cent.

Gulf Coast – $2.143, down half a cent.

Rocky Mountain – $2.326, up 1.1 cents.

West Coast – $2.933, down two-fifths of a cent.

West Coast without California – $2.542, up two-fifths of a cent.

California – $3.239, down 1.9 cents.

Modest increases were reported in four of the 10 regions, according to ProMiles.com, with the largest increase of 1.6 cents coming in the Midwest region.

The largest reported decrease was 1.6 cents in the Central Atlantic region. Prices were unchanged in the Rocky Mountain region.

The U.S. average diesel price is 64.7 cents lower than one year ago, ProMiles.com reports.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $2.31, up four-fifths of a cent.

East Coast – $2.443, down two-fifths of a cent.

New England – $2.577, down two-fifths of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $2.673, down 1.6 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.299, down one-tenth of a cent.

Midwest – $2.239, up 1.6 cents.Gulf Coast – $2.135, up one-tenth of a cent.

Rocky Mountain – $2.294, unchanged.

West Coast – $2.757 up three-fifths of a cent.

West Coast without California – $2.455, up 1.1 cents.

California – $3.167, down one-fifth of a cent.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $2.376 for Monday, Oct. 19.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $2.38 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $2.404 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.998 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA.

Last week’s fuel report is here. LL