Diesel price decline hits third consecutive weeks

Following an increase at the end of August, diesel prices have dropped weekly in September.

That continued with the latest Energy Information Administration report released on Sept. 26.

EIA’s weekly report showed the national average for a gallon of diesel is now $4.889, down 7.5 cents from $4.964. That national average is $1.483 more than it was one year ago.

This week, the Midwest saw the biggest decline in its average price per gallon, which fell 11.4 cents. The Central Atlantic and Gulf Coast fell by nearly 7 cents, while six other regions were down by 4.4 cents or more.

The lowest average price per gallon is $4.623 in the Gulf Coast region.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Sept. 26 as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $4.889, down 7.5 cents.

East Coast – $4.836, down 5.3 cents.

New England – $4.967, down 4.4 cents.

Central Atlantic – $5.024, down 6.9 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $4.752, down 4.8 cents.

Midwest – $4.881, down 11.4 cents.

Gulf Coast – $4.623, down 6.7 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $4.885, down 4.7 cents.

West Coast – $5.567, down 4.5 cents.

West Coast less California – $5.094, down 5 cents.

California – $6.11, down 3.9 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel decreased by 6.9 cents to $4.939, according to a Sept. 26 report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

Every region was down, and by as much as 9.5 cents in the New England region.

The Midwest saw its price drop by 8.6 cents, while the Gulf Coast and Central Atlantic were down 7.2 cents and 7 cents, respectively.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, Sept. 26, by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $4.939, down 6.9 cents.

East Coast – $4.819, down 6.7 cents.

New England – $5.039, down 9.5 cents.

Central Atlantic – $4.966, down 7 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $4.682, down 5.9 cents.

Midwest – $4.89, down 8.6 cents.

Gulf Coast – $4.582, down 7.2 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $4.83, down 2.7 cents.

West Coast – $5.831, down 4.4 cents.

West Coast without California – $5.231, down 5.4 cents.

California – $6.317, down 2.6 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $4.899 for Sept. 26.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $4.95 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $5.014 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.312 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022, according to AAA. LL