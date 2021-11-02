Diesel price change not as extreme

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on Nov. 1 showed an increase in diesel prices as it has since late September, but it is not as stark as in recent weeks, indicating perhaps a break in the current trend.

The largest increase was 5.1 cents in California and the Midwest and Gulf Coast regions reported a change of less than 1 cent.

According to the EIA report, the national average price per gallon of diesel is now $3.727, up from $3.713 last week.

That national average is $1.355 higher than it was one year ago.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Nov. 1 as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $3.727, up 1.4 cents.

East Coast – $3.717, up 1.3 cents.

New England – $3.651, up 2.5 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.862, up 1.3 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $3.631, up 1 cent.

Midwest – $3.639, up seven-tenths of a cent.

Gulf Coast – $3.486, up three-tenths of a cent.

Rocky Mountain – $3.814, up 3.5 cents.

West Coast – $4.324, up 4.6 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.932, up 4.1 cents.

California – $4.651, up 5.1 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel decreased by 15.4 cents to $3.569, according to a Nov. 1 report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

The news was even better from ProMiles as all regions experienced a drop in pricing, including by 18.6 cents in the Lower Atlantic.

The East Coast, New England, Central Atlantic, Midwest, Gulf Coast, West Coast and West Coast less California regions all saw double-digit price drops.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $3.569, down 15.4 cents.

East Coast – $3.622, down 17.4 cents.

New England – $3.498, down 14.3 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.747, down 16.4 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $3.549, down 18.6 cents.

Midwest – $3.502, down 16.1 cents.

Gulf Coast – $3.384, down 17.6 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.784, down 2.5 cents.

West Coast – $4.068, down 10.9 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.752, down 13.6 cents.

California – $4.526, down 6.3 cents.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.634 for Nov. 1.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $3.606 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $3.337 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.365 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA. LL