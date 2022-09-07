Diesel numbers back down

It wasn’t as stark as last week, but the latest Energy Information Administration report showed lower diesel prices following increases of as much as 20 cents across the country.

EIA’s report for Sept. 5 showed the national average for a gallon of diesel is now $5.084, down 3.1 cents from $5.115. That national average is $1.711 higher than it was one year ago.

Every region reported a decreased average, including 4.2 cents in the Lower Atlantic and 4 cents in the Midwest. Prices were down by 3.3 cents in the East Coast region, and five other regions saw a dip of between 2.2 cents and 2.8 cents.

According to the EIA report, the lowest price per gallon is $4.796 in the Gulf Coast region.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Sept. 5 as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $5.084, down 3.1 cents.

East Coast – $5.033, down 3.3 cents.

New England – $5.161, down 2.2 cents.

Central Atlantic – $5.223, down 1.1 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $4.95, down 4.2 cents.

Midwest – $5.132, down 4 cents.

Gulf Coast – $ 4.796, down 2.5 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $4.971, down one-tenth of a cent.

West Coast – $5.693, down 2.6 cents.

West Coast less California – $5.275, down 2.5 cents.

California – $6.174, down 2.8 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel increased by 9.1 cents to $5.105, according to a Sept. 5 report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

Every region, except for New England, reported an increase to its average price per gallon of diesel.

A 14.8-cent increase in the Midwest region was the biggest jump, while the Gulf Coast saw its price surge by 11.6 cents.

The lone reported decrease (New England), was by just 1.2 cents.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, Sept. 7, by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $5.105, up 9.1 cents.

East Coast – $5.024, up 4.4 cents.

New England – $5.234, down 1.2 cents.

Central Atlantic – $5.208, up three-fifths of a cent.

Lower Atlantic – $4.862, up 7.8 cents.

Midwest – $5.069, up 14.8 cents.

Gulf Coast – $4.764, up 11.6 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $4.885, up one-half of a cent.

West Coast – $5.912, up 5.8 cents.

West Coast without California – $5.338, up 1.9 cents.

California – $6.356, up 8.2 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $5.05 for Sept. 7.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $5.083 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $5.158 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.297 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022, according to AAA. LL