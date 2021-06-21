Diesel numbers a mixed bag

While the national average price of diesel was again higher this week, that wasn’t the case across the board.

According to the Energy Information Administration’s weekly report released on June 21, the national average is $3.287. This price has increased every week since the May 3 report.

California led all regions with a 1.5-cent increase this week.

However, not all regions are reporting higher prices. The Lower Atlantic, Midwest and West Coast less California all have a lower price per gallon this week.

In addition, the East Coast region reported no change in price.

One year ago, the average U.S. price was 86.2 cents per gallon lower, according to the EIA.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $3.287, up one-tenth of a cent.

East Coast – $3.275, no change.

New England – $3.213, up 1 cent.

Central Atlantic – $3.441, up three-fifths of a cent.

Lower Atlantic – $3.175, down three-fifths of a cent.

Midwest – $3.231, down one-fifth of a cent.

Gulf Coast – $3.042, up one-fifth of a cent.

Rocky Mountain – $3.393, up 1.1 cents.

West Coast – $3.809, up seven-tenths of a cent.

West Coast without California – $3.462, down three-tenths of a cent.

California – $4.099, up 1.5 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel increased by three-fifths of a cent to $3.214, according to a Monday, June 21, report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

Prices increased by 1.7 cents in New England and 1.5 cents in the Central Atlantic and California regions, which were the largest increases this week. The Midwest and Rocky Mountain regions maintained an average price identical to last week.

The U.S. average diesel price is 93.5 cents higher than one year ago, ProMiles.com reports.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $3.214, up three-fifths of a cent.

East Coast – $3.242, up 1.2 cents

New England – $3.185, up 1.7 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.401, up 1.5 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $3.136, up nine-tenths of a cent.

Midwest – $3.187, no change.

Gulf Coast – $3.023, up seven-tenths of a cent.

Rocky Mountain – $3.366, no change.

West Coast – $3.642, up 1.5 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.376, up nine-tenths of a cent.

California – $4.041, up 1.5 cents.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.225 for Monday, June 21.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $3.216 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $3.176 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.431 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA. LL

