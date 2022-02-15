Diesel hits $4 mark

It now costs more than $4, on average, for a gallon of diesel in the U.S., according to the Energy Information Administration’s weekly report.

The EIA report released Feb. 14 showed a national average price per gallon of $4.019, up from $3.951, a week ago.

This week’s increases included a jump of more than 11 cents in the Central Atlantic region. In the East Coast region, prices are 9.2 cents higher than last week, and the Lower Atlantic reported a surge of 8.4 cents.

With this week’s increases, six of the 10 regions now have an average price north of $4.

The highest price per gallon is $4.994 in the California region, while $3.785 in the Gulf Coast is the lowest.

The national average is now $1.143 higher than it was one year ago.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Feb. 14 as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $4.019, up 6.8 cents.

East Coast – $4.063, up 9.2 cents

New England – $4.007, up 6 cents.

Central Atlantic – $4.210, up 11.2 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $3.98, up 8.4 cents.

Midwest – $3.884, up 7.6 cents.

Gulf Coast – $3.785, up 5.5 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.911, up 5 cents.

West Coast – $4.651, up 2.9 cents.

West Coast less California – $4.261, up 1.1 cents.

California – $4.994, up 4.5 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel increased by 9.7 cents to $3.834, according to a Feb. 14 report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

Many regions saw double-digit increases including a 12.2-cent jump in the Lower Atlantic and an 11.3-cent increase in the East Coast region. In addition, prices are more than 10 cents higher in the Central Atlantic and Gulf Coast.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, Feb. 14, by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $3.834, up 9.7 cents.

East Coast – $3.978, up 11.3 cents.

New England – $3.943, up 9.5 cents.

Central Atlantic – $4.117, up 10.8 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $3.888, up 12.2 cents.

Midwest – $3.743, up 8.9 cents.

Gulf Coast – $3.69, up 10.9 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.872, up 9.8 cents.

West Coast – $4.437, up 6.5 cents.

West Coast without California – $4.096, up 5 cents.

California – $4.896, up 8.1 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.892 for Feb. 14.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $3.809 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $3.602 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.754 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA. LL