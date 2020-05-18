Diesel fuel prices slide for the 19th straight week

The average diesel fuel price continued to fall from one week ago, according to a weekly federal report, to $2.386 per gallon.

The drop in the U.S. average was only a half cent, according to a May 11 report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, and there were small increases in some regional averages.

This is the 19th consecutive week for the average U.S. price to drop. Weekly average diesel fuel prices for the U.S. have been dropping since Jan. 6.

One year ago the average U.S. price was 77.7 cents higher, according to the EIA.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel fuel as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $2.386, down four-fifths of a cent.

East Coast – $2.491, down seven-tenths of a cent.

New England – $2.62, down 1 cent.

Central Atlantic – $2.667, down 1.3 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.345, down three-tenths of a cent.

Midwest – $2.229, down 1.1 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.175, down three-tenths of a cent.

Rocky Mountain – $2.338, down four-fifths of a cent.

West Coast – $2.887, down 1.3 cents.

West Coast without California – $2.543, down 1.4 cents.

California – $3.171, down 1.1 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average price for diesel fuel in the U.S. on Monday, May 18, dropped 1 cent from the Monday before.

ProMiles, the software company that maintains the websites ProMiles.com and TruckMiles.com, offers its own weekly fuel price information. The company’s fuel price data are presented in the same format used by the EIA in the agency’s weekly reports. The prices include a national average as well as regional averages, and comparisons to the previous week and the previous year.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

The U.S. average diesel fuel price is 80 cents less than one year ago, according to ProMiles.com.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $2.262, down 1 cent.

East Coast – $2.435, down 1.3 cents.

New England – $2.616, down 2.7 cents.

Central Atlantic – $2.61, down three-tenths of a cent.

Lower Atlantic – $2.314, down 1.5 cents.

Midwest – $2.17, down 1 cent.

Gulf Coast – $2.145, down seven-tenths of a cent.

Rocky Mountain – $2.306, down 1.4 cents.

West Coast – $2.674, down 2.4 cents.

West Coast without California – $2.464, down 2.1 cents.

California – $3.011, down four-fifths of a cent.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel fuel at $2.412 for Monday, May 18.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel fuel was $2.42 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $2.505 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.098 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel fuel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA.

