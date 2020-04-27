Diesel fuel prices keep tumbling across the U.S

The average price for a gallon of diesel fuel across the U.S. again dropped from last Monday, according to an April 27 report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, coming it at $2.437.

Weekly average diesel fuel prices for the U.S. have been dropping since Jan. 6. This is the 16th week of decreases in the weekly average.

One year ago the average U.S. price was 73.2 cents higher.

According to the EIA, the largest weekly drop was in the average price for the Gulf Coast region.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel fuel as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $2.437, down 4.3 cents.

East Coast – $2.545, down 3.1 cents.

New England – $2.677, down 3.2 cents.

Central Atlantic – $2.711, down 3.6 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.406, down 2.8 cents.

Midwest – $2.287, down 3.9 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.208, down 6.4 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $2.434, down 3.7 cents.

West Coast – $2.934, down 4 cents.

West Coast without California – $2.593, down 4.7 cents.

California – $3.214, down 3.4 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average price for diesel fuel in the U.S. on Monday, April 27, dropped 5.6 cents from the Monday before.

ProMiles, the software company that maintains the websites ProMiles.com and TruckMiles.com, offers its own weekly fuel price information. The company’s fuel price data are presented in the same format used by the EIA in the agency’s weekly reports. The prices include a national average as well as regional averages, and comparisons to the previous week and the previous year.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

The largest price drop was recorded for California, where the average diesel fuel price decreased 9.6 cents per gallon. The average price for the West Coast overall dropped by 7.5 cents per gallon. Without California, the West Coast average dropped 5.6 cents.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $2.309, down 5.6 cents.

East Coast – $2.485, down 4.1 cents.

New England – $2.697, down 1.5 cents.

Central Atlantic – $2.67, down 4.3 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.357, down 4.2 cents.

Midwest – $2.216, down 5.8 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.207, down 4.1 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $2.374, down 5.8 cents.

West Coast – $2.74, down 7.5 cents.

West Coast less California – $2.529, down 5.6 cents.

California – $3.051, down 9.6 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel fuel at $2.462 for Monday, April 27.



A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel fuel was $2.499 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $2.831 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.63 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel fuel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA.

