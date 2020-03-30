Diesel fuel prices continue to tumble across U.S.

The average price for a gallon of diesel fuel across the U.S. dropped more than 7 cents per gallon from last Monday, according to a March 30 report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration

This is the 12th week of consecutive decreases. Weekly average diesel fuel prices for the U.S. have been dropping since Jan. 6.

California’s average price for a gallon of diesel dropped 15.7 cents, pulling the average for the entire West Coast down by 12.2 cents.

Average prices in all other regions and subregions are below $3 per gallon. The lowest per-gallon price is in the Gulf Coast region: $2.363.

A year ago, the average U.S. price was 49.2 cents higher.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $2.586, down 7.2 cents.

East Coast – $2.671, down 5.3 cents.

New England – $2.793, down 5.6 cents.

Central Atlantic – $2.866, down 4.5 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.514, down 5.9 cents.

Midwest – $2.432, down 6.7 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.363, down 7.5 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $2.592, down 8.8 cents.

West Coast – $3.126, down 12.2 cents.

West Coast without California – $2.798, down 8.1 cents.

California – $3.395, down 15.7 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average price for diesel fuel in the U.S. on Monday, March 30, dropped 7.6 cents from the Monday before.

The last time ProMiles.com data showed the national average price below $2.50 per gallon was in July 2017.



ProMiles, the software company that maintains the websites ProMiles.com and TruckMiles.com, offers its own weekly fuel price information. The company’s fuel price data are presented in the same format used by the EIA in the agency’s weekly reports. The prices include a national average as well as regional averages, and comparisons to the previous week and the previous year.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

The lowest average price per gallon is in the Gulf Coast region, $2.368. California has the highest average price per gallon, but it is nearly 10 cents cheaper than a week ago.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $2.498, down 7.6 cents.

East Coast – $2.619, down 6 cents.

New England – $2.782, down 5.7 cents.

Central Atlantic – $2.817, down 6.3 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.482, down 6.2 cents.

Midwest – $2.426, down 8.6 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.368, down 6.9 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $2.589, down 7.2 cents.

West Coast – $3.005, down 7.9 cents.

West Coast less California – $2.775, down 6.5 cents.

California – $3.327, down 9.9 cents.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel fuel at $2.608 for Monday, March 30.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel fuel was $2.667 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $2.856 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.029 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel fuel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA.

