Diesel fuel prices continue to drop across the U.S.

Again, the average price for a gallon of diesel fuel across the U.S. has dropped, according to a Monday, March 2, report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration

This is the eighth week of consecutive decreases. Weekly average diesel fuel prices for the U.S. have been dropping since Jan. 6.

Decreases were reported for all regions, ranging from a half cent in California to 3.8 cents in New England. A year ago, the average U.S. prices was 22.5 cents higher.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $2.851, down 3.1 cents.

East Coast – $2.898, down 3.3 cents.

New England – $3.023, down 3.8 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.081, down 3.6 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.748, down 3.1 cents.

Midwest – $2.725, down 3.1 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.627, down 2.7 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $2.846, down 2.3 cents.

West Coast – $3.424, down 3.5 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.054, down 1.8 cents.

California – $3.728, up a half cent.

ProMiles.com reports the average price for a gallon of diesel fuel in the U.S. on Monday, March 2, dropped 1.7 cents.

ProMiles, the software company that maintains the websites ProMiles.com and TruckMiles.com, offers its own weekly fuel price information. The company’s fuel price data are presented in the same format used by the EIA in the agency’s weekly reports. The prices include a national average as well as regional averages, and comparisons to the previous week and the previous year.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

Although an average decrease was recorded for most regions, in California the average prices for a gallon of diesel fuel increased a half cent.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $2.753, down 1.7 cents.

East Coast – $2.848, down 2.5 cents.

New England – $3.025, down 1.8 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.046, down 2.4 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.713, down 3 cents.

Midwest – $2.706, down 1.5 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.612, down 1.6 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $2.791, down 2.3 cents.

West Coast – $3.24, down a half cent.

West Coast less California – $2.999, up 2 cents.

California – $3.606, up a half cent.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel fuel at $2.848 for Monday, March 2.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel fuel was $2.873 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $2.945 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.99 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel fuel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA.

