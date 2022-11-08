Diesel down slightly, says ProMiles.com report

The ProMiles.com report released on Nov. 7, showed the national diesel price average on Monday was $5.35 per gallon, down from $5.359 last week.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations in order to calculate its averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. The EIA report is also the average price of diesel for the previous week.

Half of the regions saw an increase according to the ProMiles report, while the price per gallon for diesel was down in the other half.

The largest difference in any region was an 8.9-cent jump in the New England region. Additionally, a 7.1-cent increase was reported in the Central Atlantic.

An 8.8-cent decrease in the California region was the largest of any region reporting a drop in pricing. The West Coast region was down 7 cents, and the West Coast without California region dropped 4.8 cents.

The lowest average price is $4.852 per gallon in the Gulf Coast.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, Nov. 7, by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $5.35, down nine-tenths of a cent.

East Coast – $5.466, up 4.4 cents.

New England – $5.871, up 8.9 cents.

Central Atlantic – $5.874, up 7.1 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $5.131, up 1.4 cents.

Midwest – $5.259, down 2.4 cents.

Gulf Coast – $4.852, down 3.8 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $5.279, up 2.2 cents.

West Coast – $5.96, down 7 cents.

West Coast without California – $5.448, down 4.8 cents.

California – $6.371, down 8.8 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $5.338 for Nov. 7.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price was $5.309 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $4.916 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.643 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022, according to AAA.

EIA’s Nov. 7 report showed the national price per gallon for diesel increased by 1.6 cents to $5.333.

That national average for this past week was $1.603 more than it was one year ago.

Most of the regions saw an increase, according to the EIA report.

New England saw the biggest jump at 11.3 cents. The Central Atlantic was up 10 cents, and the East Coast increased by 7.3 cents.

Decreases came in the West and Gulf Coast. The largest of which was 6.3 cents in the California region, followed by 4.6 cents in the West Coast region.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Nov. 7 as reported by the EIA: