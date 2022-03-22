Diesel down for first time in two months

Prices dropped across the board, and it’s for the first time since January, according to this week’s Energy Information Administration report.

The March 21 report showed a national average of $5.134, down from $5.25 a week ago. That national average is now $1.940 higher than it was one year ago.

A 17-cent decrease in the Central Atlantic region was the largest price drop this week. Four other regions also saw a decrease of 10 cents or more.

The lowest average price is $4.887 in the Rocky Mountain region, while California is home to the highest price ($6.218).

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on March 21 as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $5.134, down 11.6 cents.

East Coast – $5.179, down 15.5 cents.

New England – $5.125, down 10.6 cents.

Central Atlantic – $5.303, down 17.1 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $5.11, down 15.4 cents.

Midwest – $4.959, down 8.5 cents.

Gulf Coast – $4.964, down 14.6 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $4.887, down 7.9 cents.

West Coast – $5.797, down 7 cents.

West Coast less California – $5.319, down 9.7 cents.

California – $6.218, down 4.6 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel increased by 10.8 cents to $5.043, according to a March 21 report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

The highest average price per gallon topped $6 in the California region, which also saw the largest weekly increase (22.3 cents).

Double-digit increase also were reported in five other regions, including a 19.4-cent jump in the West Coast region.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, March 21, by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $5.043, up 10.8 cents.

East Coast – $5.192, up 6.5 cents.

New England – $5.115, up 8.6 cents.

Central Atlantic – $5.344, up 8.2 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $5.113, up 5 cents.

Midwest – $4.867, up 10.3 cents.

Gulf Coast – $4.971, up 11.5 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $4.863, up 12.2 cents.

West Coast – $5.765, up 19.4 cents.

West Coast without California – $5.223, up 15.4 cents.

California – $6.197, up 22.3 cents.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $5.047 for March 21.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $5.131 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $3.947 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.108 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.135 per gallon on March 12, 2022, according to AAA. LL