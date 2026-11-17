For the first time in more than two months, the national average price for diesel has fallen below $6 per gallon.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Tuesday, Nov. 17, that the average price had dropped to $5.937.

Although the price is still over $2 per gallon more expensive than it was a year ago, there has been gradual improvement in recent weeks.

The price is well below the record high of $6.529 set on Sept. 21. By Oct. 26, the price was $6.352. Since then, it has dropped for three consecutive weeks.

It is the first time the national average has dropped below $6 since it was at $5.967 on Sept. 7.

We’re also seeing continued improvement in California, where the average price ($7.733) is below $8 per gallon for the second consecutive week.

Every region saw a drop of at least 10 cents per gallon. The largest drop was in the Midwest, where it fell from $6.201 on Nov. 9 to $5.967 on Nov. 16.

However, the price drops don’t mean we are completely out of the woods.

Last week, the EIA reported that diesel prices are projected to improve in 2027 but will remain a far cry from averages that hovered around $3.70 per gallon in 2025.

“Although we expect the U.S. average retail price of gasoline and diesel to decline in 2027, we raised our forecast for those prices from last month’s outlook,” EIA wrote in its report released on Nov. 10. “In our forecast, the U.S. retail diesel price averages $5.03 per gallon next year, 12% higher than we forecast last month …We now assume global petroleum product markets will face continued supply constraints through the end of 2027. These market conditions will support wider petroleum product crack spreads next year and incentivize elevated U.S. refinery operations.” LL