Diesel costs down in several locales

Diesel prices, including the national average, are lower this week, according to the weekly report released by the Energy Information Administration on Monday, Aug. 9.

The report showed a national average of $3.364, down from $3.367 last week. This price is 93.6 cents higher than one year ago.

Reporting lower numbers this week were the Gulf Coast, Midwest, East Coast and Lower Atlantic regions. Additionally, the Central Atlantic region had no change in price.

In the California, West Coast and West Coast less California regions, prices increased by 1.7 cents, 1.6 cents and 1.4 cents, respectively.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Aug. 9 as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $3.364, down three-tenths of a cent.

East Coast – $3.328, down two-fifths of a cent.

New England – $3.262, up seven-tenths of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $3.492, no change.

Lower Atlantic – $3.23, down four-fifths of a cent.

Midwest – $3.271, down seven-tenths of a cent.

Gulf Coast – $3.083, down 1.4 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.675, up nine-tenths of a cent.

West Coast – $4.009, up 1.6 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.675, up 1.4 cents.

California – $4.288, up 1.7 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel increased by 1.9 cents to $3.301, according to an Aug. 9 report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

Prices increased by 7.1 cents from last week in the California region, which was the largest increase nationally. The West Coast region saw an increase of nearly 6 cents and the West Coast less California region had a 4.7-cent surge.

The Gulf Coast continues to feature the lowest price per gallon, at $3.072, this week.

The U.S. average diesel price is 98.6 cents higher than one year ago, ProMiles.com reports.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $3.301, up 1.9 cents.

East Coast – $3.293, up 1.5 cents.

New England – $3.247, up 1.1 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.443, up 1 cent.

Lower Atlantic – $3.192, up 1.7 cents.

Midwest – $3.239, up 2.3 cents.

Gulf Coast – $3.072, up 1 cent.

Rocky Mountain – $3.718, up nine-tenths of a cent.

West Coast – $3.849, up 5.6 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.589, up 4.7 cents.

California – $4.244, up 7.1 cents.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.299 for Aug. 9.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $3.287 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $3.26 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.427 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA. LL