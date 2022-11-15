Diesel climbs 3.6 cents, according to ProMiles.com

The ProMiles.com report released on Nov. 14, showed the national diesel price average on Monday was $5.386 per gallon, up from $5.35 last week.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations in order to calculate its averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. The EIA report is also the average price of diesel for the previous week.

Over half of the region reported an increase. New England’s average diesel price surged by almost 15 cents, the Central Atlantic was up 12.4 cents, and the East Coast was up nearly 10 cents,

Decreases came in the western regions with the California region seeing the largest drop (3.6 cents).

The lowest average regional price is $4.843 per gallon is in the Gulf Coast.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, Nov. 14, by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $5.386, up 3.6 cents.

East Coast – $5.564, up 9.8 cents.

New England – $6.02, up 14.9 cents.

Central Atlantic – $5.998, up 12.4 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $5.20, up 6.9 cents.

Midwest – $5.282, up 2.3 cents.

Gulf Coast – $4.843, down nine-tenths of a cent.

Rocky Mountain – $5.337, up 5.8 cents.

West Coast – $5.932, down 2.8 cents.

West Coast without California – $5.436, down 1.2 cents.

California – $6.335, down 3.6 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $5.359 for Nov. 14.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price was $5.338 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $5.215 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.645 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022, according to AAA.

EIA’s Nov. 14 report showed the national price per gallon for diesel decreased by 2 cents to $5.313.

That national average for this past week was $1.579 more than it was one year ago.

Most of the region saw an increase, with a 9.5-cent jump in New England being the largest. The Rocky Mountain region was up 6.3 cents from last week.

5.1 cents in the Gulf Coast, the region with the lowest average price, was the biggest decline this week.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Nov. 14 as reported by the EIA: