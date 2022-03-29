Diesel back up after one week respite

March 29, 2022

SJ Munoz

Last week diesel prices dropped for the first time since January, but that relief was short-lived, according to this week’s Energy Information Administration report.

All 10 reporting regions as well as the national average price increased in the March 28 EIA report, which showed a national average of $5.185, up from $5.134 a week ago.

That national average is now $2.024 higher than it was one year ago.

By region, New England reported the largest jump at 18.4 cents, while the Rocky Mountain region saw a jump in prices by 15.7 cents.

The Midwest’s 3.5-cent price increase was the lowest this week.

California features the highest price per gallon ($6.289), said the March 28 report, and the lowest price is in the Gulf Coast (4.972).

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on March 28 as reported by the EIA:

  • U.S. – $5.185, up 5.1 cents.
  • East Coast – $5.249, up 7 cents.
  • New England – $5.309, up 18.4 cents.
  • Central Atlantic – $5.40, up 9.7 cents.
  • Lower Atlantic – $5.145, up 3.5 cents.
  • Midwest – $4.994, up 3.5 cents.
  • Gulf Coast – $4.972, up four-fifths of a cent.
  • Rocky Mountain – $5.044, up 15.7 cents.
  • West Coast – $5.874, up 7.7 cents.
  • West Coast less California – $5.402, up 8.3 cents.
  • California – $6.289, up 7.1 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel decreased by 2.5 cents to $5.018, according to a March 28 report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, March 28, by ProMiles.com:

  • U.S. – $5.018, down 2.5 cents.
  • East Coast – $5.127, up 6.5 cents.
  • New England – $5.118, up three-tenths of a cent.
  • Central Atlantic – $5.292, down 5.2 cents.
  • Lower Atlantic – $5.021, down 9.2 cents.
  • Midwest – $4.856, down 1.1 cents.
  • Gulf Coast – $4.919, down 5.2 cents.
  • Rocky Mountain – $4.906, up 4.3 cents.
  • West Coast – $5.769, up two-fifths of a cent.
  • West Coast without California – $5.235, up 1.2 cents.
  • California – $6.212, up 1.5 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $5.123 for March 28.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $5.047 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $4.006 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.098 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.135 per gallon on March 12, 2022, according to AAA. LL

Last week’s fuel report is here.

SJ Munoz is the newest edition to the Land Line Media team. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.

