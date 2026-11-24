“Trump said congestion pricing would end NYC. Now, his admin wants it in more cities.”

“Sean Duffy’s DOT Pitches Congestion Pricing Grants While Trying to Kill Congestion Pricing.”

On Nov. 18, two New York City independent news outlets published the above headlines. Without reading any further, readers could assume that the Department of Transportation is suddenly open to congestion pricing after a contentious fight against New York City’s program.

The truth lies somewhere between all or nothing stances on congestion relief tactics.

That same day, the Federal Highway Administration issued a news release announcing the latest round of funding for the Congestion Relief Program. Part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed by Congress in 2021, the program funds projects that decrease congestion.

In the original news release, FHWA noted that “HOV toll lanes, as well as congestion, cordon, and parking pricing programs” are eligible. Shortly after a few news outlets suggested a 180-degree turn from the DOT by funding congestion pricing, the release was edited to omit “congestion,” “cordon” and the word “toll.”

Is the DOT opening up congestion pricing funding for other cities?

Eligible does not mean acceptable

By law, congestion pricing programs are eligible for federal funding under the Congestion Relief Program. Erasing those words from a news release does not erase that eligibility.

But just because a program is eligible for federal funding does not mean it will get the green light. Congress decides what’s eligible. DOT decides who gets the money.

Considering the current administration has fought to end New York City’s version of congestion pricing, which the DOT says diverts all revenue to transit with no free alternate routes, it is unlikely it will grant funding to similar programs.

Last year, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said people who can no longer afford to drive into New York City’s central business district are being forced to use a dangerous subway system.

New Yorkers should not be forced on dangerous subways to avoid paying an elite tax. Lawmakers’ NYC congestion pricing scheme is textbook class warfare and @USDOT is fighting to end it. https://t.co/lLNpa8D0pn — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) July 21, 2025

Additionally, FHWA points out that investments build on the administration’s Freedom to Drive initiative. The agency describes the initiative as “a national effort that aims to save American families both time and money by focusing on maximizing roadway capacities, fast-tracking projects that alleviate congestion chokepoints, and leveraging American technology and private-sector partnerships.”

New York City’s congestion pricing carries on

Meanwhile, the only congestion pricing program in the country keeps rolling – and so do the tolls.

During peak hours, passenger vehicles pay $9 to enter Manhattan south of 60th Street, and only once a day. Large trucks pay $21.60 every time they enter. In 2028, those rates climb to $12 and $28.80.

The federal government has tried to stop it. In February 2025, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told New York Gov. Kathy Hochul that FHWA was revoking its approval of the program, arguing that leaving drivers no toll-free route was unprecedented. The MTA sued that same day.

In March, a federal judge blocked the DOT’s attempt to shut the program down. The DOT has appealed.

Opponents haven’t fared any better in court. Every lawsuit filed against the program has been dismissed or dropped. That includes a challenge from the Trucking Association of New York, which argued the truck rates were unconstitutional.

More cities exploring congestion pricing

Other cities are interested in congestion pricing, but they should not expect any federal funding from the Congestion Relief Program.

Earlier this year, Washington, D.C., released a congestion pricing study final report that proposed a $10 fee for all vehicles. Mayor Muriel Bowser shot it down.

However, Mayor-elect Janeese Lewis George is more open to the idea. In May, the U.S. House Oversight Committee passed a bill that would kill any congestion pricing program in D.C. Unlike other cities, Congress has power over D.C.’s ability to toll drivers. The bill was moved to the full House floor on Nov. 17.

Other cities looking into congestion pricing include Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Those efforts have not gotten beyond the talk or study stage, with no concrete plans to move forward with the idea.

For now, the only city charging truckers to enter downtown is New York, where large trucks pay $21.60 per trip. Whether D.C. becomes the second may depend more on Congress than on any grant program. LL