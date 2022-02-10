DHS keeping an eye on possible truck convoy protests near Super Bowl

As the Canadian protests over vaccination mandates continue, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is keeping a close eye on online chatter related to discussions about similar truck convoy protests in the U.S.

Doug Morris, OOIDA’s director of safety and security operations, said he has been made aware that the DHS is watching conversations talking about truck convoy protests happening anywhere from mid-February to mid-March.

“They aren’t sure if the events are actually being organized, but they are definitely keeping an eye on it and warning law enforcement around the country to do the same,” Morris told Land Line. “DHS has also said they are not aware of any threats of violence, but, again, they are keeping their eye on it.”

Morris said that one such online discussion is talking about staging protests around the Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

“There’s nothing specific about routes or anything, but there’s enough chatter to go ahead and make sure law enforcement is aware,” Morris said.

The People’s Convoy

Previously called Convoy to D.C. 2022, the People’s Convoy organizers stated on their Telegram channel that they are not protesting at the Super Bowl of Feb. 10. That follows a Feb. 2 interview with one of the organizers, Brian Brase, in which he told Land Line their convoy was not protesting the Super Bowl or Facebook.

Organizers announced on Feb. 8 the launch of their convoy protesting any vaccination mandates.

“On March 4, 2022, truckers and all freedom loving Americans will begin arriving at Coachella Valley in Indio, Calif., to participate in a rally being held the afternoon of March 4 and 5 to defeat unconstitutional mandates,” the update states.

According to the post, truckers will be joined at the rally by doctors, police, firefighters, military personnel, musicians, journalists and religious leaders.

Although the group announced on Feb. 2 that “at this point, THIS group has NO funding accounts or donation links posted. We are NOT collecting donations.” However, the Feb. 8 post states that fuel reimbursement will be distributed upon arrival for all attending the event.

Following the rally, the convoy will roll out heading to Washington, D.C. The post did not detail any routes or additional details. LL