Truckers trying to cross the U.S.-Canadian border in Vermont may need to find a new route for the next year or so.

Beginning Dec. 11, U.S. Customs and Border Protection will temporarily close the Alburg Springs Port of Entry in Grand Isle County, Vt. The planned closure, which is expected to last 12 to 14 months, will allow for construction to begin on a “modernization project” at the site.

According to CBP, construction plans include “renovations to the historic building, including the mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems, as well as upgrades to exterior inspection booths and infrastructure.” In addition, the agency said the project goal will be to “design an all-electric facility to be net-zero ready.”

Initial plans called for the port of entry to close in late November and reopen again in December, keeping the site operational during construction. However, this past week, the U.S. General Services Administration said the closure would begin next month and run through early 2028. The two agencies said that closing the port would “accelerate the construction schedule.”

As for where commercial and passenger traffic will be redirected, CBP said drivers should use one of the following ports of entry during the closure:

Highgate Springs Port of Entry: Open 24 hours a day; located approximately 18 miles east

Alburgh Port of Entry: Open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; located approximately 8 miles west

Rouses Point Port of Entry: Open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; located approximately 11 miles west

Coordination efforts are underway between CBP and state officials that include traffic planning and signage, along with arrangements to accommodate cross-border emergency fire and rescue operations.

According to data from U.S. Department of Transportation, roughly 98,000 commercial vehicles pass through the Highgate Springs and Alburg ports of entry each year. LL