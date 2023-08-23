Detention time study plans to receive data from 2,500 drivers

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration plans to study detention time in the trucking industry and how it affects safety.

In a notice that is scheduled to be published in the Federal Register on Thursday, Aug. 24, FMCSA invites the public to comment on a proposed study titled, “Impact of Driver Detention Time on Safety and Operations.”

Detention time is referred to as the time truck drivers sit at shippers or receivers waiting to be loaded or unloaded.

Truckers often are not compensated for any of that time, as most drivers are paid by the mile.

“This research study will collect data on commercial motor vehicle driver detention time representative of the major segments of the motor carrier industry, analyze that data to determine the frequency and severity of detention time and assess the utility of existing intelligent transportation systems solutions to measure detention time,” the agency wrote in the notice.

About 80 motor carriers and 2,500 commercial motor vehicle drivers are expected to provide data for the study.

“The study will provide a better understanding of the impact of driver detention time on driver safety and commercial motor vehicle operations and inform strategies that may be used to mitigate driver detention time,” FMCSA wrote.

Efforts to fix problem

The 2021 infrastructure law required FMCSA to study the prevalence of detention time in the trucking industry.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has long contended that the detention problem leads to driver turnover in the industry and is a detriment to safety.

In 2018, DOT’s Office of Inspector General detention time increased crash risks and costs but that the current data limited further analysis. The report recommended that FMCSA collaborate with industry stakeholders to develop and implement a plan to collect and analyze “reliable, accurate, and representative data on the frequency and severity of driver detention.”

Some of the findings from OIG’s report included that a 15-minute increase in time that a truck spent at a facility increased the average expected crash rate by 6.2%, and that detention time costs for-hire truck drivers between $1.1 and $1.3 billion each year.

“These findings from the OIG report echo what OOIDA members have been experiencing for years,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer wrote in a letter to Congress in 2021.

The proposed study will provide updated cost estimates associated with detention time and will include lost productivity, disruptions to the supply chain and any increases in fatal, injury and property-damage-only crashes.

How to comment

Once FMCSA’s notice is published in the Federal Register, the public will have 60 days to comment. To do so, go to the regulations.gov website and enter Docket No. FMCSA-2023-0172. LL