Detention time drama? Trucker drives truck through Nashville grocery store

There’s frustration with facing detention time to unload, maybe even with dark thoughts of dramatic ways of making that frustration known. One truck driver waiting to unload at an Aldi Grocery Store in Nashville may have let those feelings turn into reality.

On Thursday, Sept. 18, Nashville Metropolitan Police responded to an incident involving a tractor-trailer crashing into an Aldi on Gallatin Avenue. And while the majority of building strikes involving vehicles are mistakes or the result of a health issue, that wasn’t the case here.

Truck driver Kristofer Scruggs, 34, is now facing felony charges because of the incident.

As police conducted their investigation, they determined Scruggs was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He also told investigators on the scene that he did not have thoughts of harming himself or others.

Rather, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, Scruggs told police, “The thought came to him to crash it into the store where he was to have made a delivery.”

Security video, obtained by local news outlets, shows the truck pulling a trailer full of cake mix driven by Scruggs circling the parking lot before driving straight toward the store and through the area near the front entrance. Fortunately, no one was injured.

That relief was reflected in a statement from Aldi Grocery Stores provided to Land Line.

“The safety of our employees, customers and community is our top priority. We are cooperating with local authorities as they investigate the incident, and we are currently assessing the impact to the store. We will work to reopen as soon as it is safe to do so.”

The damage to the building took crews hours to shore up the structure, just so they could remove the truck from the store – inch by inch.

Acting on those thoughts has Scruggs facing a felony vandalism charge greater than $250,000.

Detention time

Truckers have long suffered the consequences of delays in loading and unloading. While initial reports do not state it was that particular frustration that motivated Scruggs to drive into the store, the fallout from downtime is substantial.

Interestingly, a 2024 study into detention time by the American Trucking Research Institute, which considers delays of two to four hours at shippers and receivers, was actually down 14% industry-wide.

But, when you break it down by segment, more than half of the refrigerated freight haulers reported lengthy delays.

The same report also states that company drivers experience shorter delays overall, but those delays are not nonexistent. Nearly 25% of company drivers responding to the survey said they experienced delays up to two hours.

For all truckers, that’s money out of their pockets waiting at the docks. The GOT Truckers Act attempts to help address that for company drivers.

The Guaranteeing Overtime for Truckers Act was reintroduced in the House and Senate.

Known as the GOT Truckers Act, the bill would amend the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 to remove the motor carrier overtime exemption. It does not require companies to pay drivers by the hour. The bill would simply require that truckers receive overtime compensation – 150% of their regular rate of pay – for all of the hours beyond the standard 40-hour workweek.

Reps. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., and Mark Takano, D-Calif., introduced HR1962, while Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., introduced S893.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association supports the GOT Truckers Act and has more information on its Fighting For Truckers website. LL

Managing Editor Mark Schremmer contributed to this report.