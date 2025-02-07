Design for new Francis Scott Key Bridge announced

Maryland officials recently made the design concept for the new Francis Scott Key Bridge public.

Finalizing the new Key Bridge design and pre-construction assessments in early 2025 was critical to restoring a vital link for daily commuters and commercial vehicles, a news release from the office of Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said.

“Today, we take an important step toward recovering from the tragic Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse that has affected not just Maryland’s economy, but the nation’s economy,” Moore said.

Legal action against the owner and manager of the DALI, the ship that crashed into and caused the collapse of the Key Bridge, is ongoing.

The American Relief Act, passed by Congress in late 2024, will provide 100% of the cost to rebuild the bridge, subject to any compensation paid by the DALI, state officials said.

A civil settlement in response to a civil lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice was agreed to in October 2024.

“With the backing of federal funding, we are moving full steam ahead with the replacement of the Francis Scott Key Bridge for the good of all Marylanders, the Port of Baltimore, and the many jobs here,” U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen said. “We worked as Team Maryland to reach this major milestone, uniting to ensure our state has the resources it needs to move forward with a cost-effective and efficient reconstruction plan. And today, we mark the next key step in that comeback with the unveiling of the bridge design. As we near the one-year mark since the tragic collapse of the Key Bridge, Baltimore and Maryland are poised to rebuild stronger than ever.”

In addition to the construction of a new Key Bridge, the governor’s 2025 legislative agenda includes a $15 million investment in the Tradepoint Atlantic’s Terminal Container Project. This would increase the Port of Baltimore’s container capacity by 70%, generate a private sector investment of more than $1 billion and create 8,000-plus jobs for Maryland residents. LL

