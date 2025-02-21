Department of Labor nominee questioned about PRO Act

The Secretary of Labor nominee’s previous support of the PRO Act was called into question during a confirmation hearing on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

While serving in the U.S. House of Representatives, Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Ore., was a co-sponsor of the controversial worker classification bill.

The Protecting the Right to Organize Act, which was introduced in the previous session, would utilize the ABC Test to determine if a worker is an employee or an independent contractor. It also would make it easier for workers to join a union. Opponents of the PRO Act contend that the barrier to becoming an independent contractor is too high.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, chair of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, questioned Chavez-DeRemer about her support of the bill.

“There are concerns about your past support for the Democrats’ cornerstone legislation, the PRO Act,” Cassidy said. “Workers should have the freedom to decide if they wish to join a union or not. The PRO Act would eliminate this freedom, allowing workers to be coerced and intimidated into unionization.”

Chavez-DeRemer said her decision as a member of Congress would not affect the way she would lead the Department of Labor under the Trump administration.

“I recognize that the bill is imperfect, and I am no longer a lawmaker,” Chavez-DeRemer wrote in her submitted testimony. “If confirmed, my job will be to implement President Trump’s policy vision, and my guiding principle will be President Trump’s guiding principle: ensuring a level playing field for businesses, unions and, most importantly, the American worker.”

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, which represents small-business truckers, has been an opponent of the PRO Act.

“While we believe there is much that must be done to improve working conditions and compensation in trucking, the PRO Act would create confusion for drivers and motor carriers and jeopardize small-business truckers’ ability to continue working as an independent contractor,” OOIDA wrote in a 2023 letter to Senators. “We, therefore, must oppose the PRO Act.”

Instead of abandoning the owner-operator model, OOIDA has supported other ways to help truck drivers, including removing the motor carrier overtime exemption, restoring the per diem tax deduction for company drivers and protecting truckers from predatory lease-purchase programs.

Chavez-DeRemer said she is committed to serving the nation’s workforce.

“Putting American workers first is not just a vision but a promise to fight for every working mom, single dad, small-business owner and every American striving for their fair shot at the American dream,” she wrote. “If I have the privilege of being confirmed, I look forward to working with each of you to solve the challenges facing our country. Together, we can shape an economy that uplifts every American.” LL