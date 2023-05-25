Department of Energy announces more than $200M in electric vehicle tech funding

The U.S. Department of Energy recently invested millions into electric vehicle infrastructure.

On May 18, the Department of Energy announced $51 million in Ride and Drive Electric funding, which accelerates “the electrification of the nation’s transportation sector and spurs private sector investments in clean transportation,” according to a news release.

The following day, the Department of Energy announced $187 million “to advance production of next-generation electric vehicle technologies, train the future electrified transportation workforce, and ensure the equitable deployment of clean mobility options in disadvantaged communities.”

“Thanks to President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, we are developing a robust and reliable (electric vehicle) charging network that is accessible in all communities and easy to use for all riders and drivers,” U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm said in a statement. “Rapidly modernizing and electrifying key parts of our transportation sector is how we’ll meet consumer needs and achieve widespread electrification.”

Ride and Drive Electric

The Ride and Drive Electric initiative advances President Joe Biden’s goal of building a national network of 500,000 public electric vehicle charging ports.

Specifically, the program will further that mission by providing funding for these initiatives:

Electric vehicle charging resiliency planning for continuity of operations and services for all electric vehicle users.

Equitable business model development and deployment for electric vehicle charging.

Workforce development to support electric vehicle charging.

Increased industrial capacity, competition, and redundancy for validation testing and certification in the United States of Alternating Current Level 2 and/or Direct Current fast chargers;

Assessing performance and reliability of DC fast charging stations.

Fiscal year 2022 projects

Funding of $87 million will support the Biden administration’s U.S. National Blueprint for Transportation Decarbonization.

Selected projects are expected to help meet these goals:

Create electric vehicles charging solutions for those without home charging.

Develop clean energy plans for underserved communities.

Provide transition training to build the clean energy workforce.

Advance electric vehicle technologies and materials.

Decarbonize off-road and nonroad vehicles.

Deploy targeted clean energy solutions.

Advance vehicle technologies funding opportunity

An additional $99.5 million will be spent during the Department of Energy’s Vehicle Technologies Office’s fiscal year 2023.

According to a news release, that money “will support projects to reduce soft costs to improve (electric vehicle) charging infrastructure in underserved communities, provide consumer education on (electric vehicles) and (electric vehicle) charging, and develop batteries that use low-cost, abundant materials.” LL

