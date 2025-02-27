Delaware, Texas officials warn of E-ZPass scams

Delaware and Texas are among the latest states to alert consumers of phishing scams targeting toll road users.

In recent months, transportation officials in Ohio and Maryland have reported similar scam attempts.

The Delaware scam prompts E-ZPass customers to pay fraudulent toll debts via text or email. In some cases, an overseas phone number was used, Delaware DMV said.

“Phishing scams are designed to create a sense of panic, catching the receiver off guard and causing them to react before thinking,” Delaware DMV Director Amy Anthony said. “I urge everyone to think before you click on links of any kind, especially those requesting money, payment, personal information, credit card details, social security number or anything else that could be used negatively.”

Delaware E-ZPass said it will never contact customers to pay a violation or add funds through a text or email.

Any individual who receives a suspicious text or email can file a complaint on the Internet Crime Complaint Center’s website. Those who believe they may have accessed a suspicious link or provided sensitive information to an unknown source should secure personal information as well as financial accounts and dispute any unfamiliar charges with the appropriate financial entity.

A similar scam attempt in Texas takes aim at TxTag customers.

Texas transportation officials said in a Tuesday, Feb. 25 news release that these attempts date back to April 2024 and have “increased recently.”

TxTag requires all customers to confirm their account information and verify their identity before providing any information to ensure they are speaking with the correct person on the account, TxDOT said.

Any suspicious communication can be verified by visiting TxTag.org or by calling 888-468-9824.

TxTag customers can also file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

OOIDA Foundation addresses cybersecurity concerns

In an email sent to OOIDA members, the Foundation explained why independent drivers are particularly susceptible to cyberattacks.

“The methods criminals use are getting more advanced,” the Foundation said. “In an industry where owner-operators rely on trust and reputation, a single cyberattack can cripple a business overnight.”

While there’s no fool-proof method of cybersecurity protection, the Foundation advises drivers to keep ELD software updated, to limit public access to business information and to check bank and factoring accounts daily.

The best time to act is before a cyberattack happens, the Foundation added.

Truck drivers who suspect they may be a victim of a cyberattack should immediately report it to financial institutions, credit bureaus and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. LL

