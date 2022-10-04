Delaware law boosts fine for illegal residential truck parking

A new Delaware law authorizes significant fines for illegal truck parking in residential areas throughout the state.

Large commercial vehicles illegally parked in residential areas in the state previously faced fines of $28.75 to $230. Repeat offenders could be fined from $115 to $575.

Gov. John Carney has signed into law a bill to boost fines for first offenses to between $100 and $500. Subsequent violations would result in fines ranging from $400 to $2,000.

Previously HB479, the new law increasing fines 300% took effect immediately.

Additionally, the state Department of Transportation is authorized to ban truck parking on roadways as it sees fit. Specifically, the transportation secretary is allowed “to prohibit or restrict the stopping, standing, or parking of any trailer, semitrailer, or recreational trailer on roadways or sections of roadways.”

DelDOT is required to place signs notifying truckers about the restriction or prohibition for stopping, standing, or parking at the beginning of the roadway. Signs are not required at each prohibited or restricted location.

A list of restricted roadways must be provided to the Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security, as well as law enforcement agencies across the state.

Parking shortage

There appears to be a need for more tractor-trailer parking in Delaware. In September 2021, DelDOT published the Delaware Statewide Truck Parking Study. According to the final report, Delaware has 12 truck parking locations that offer a total of 337 truck parking spaces.

“The existing demand for truck parking exceeds the available supply of truck parking along key freight routes, near freight generating facilities, and surrounding urban areas in Delaware,” reads the executive summary. “As a result, trucks park in undesignated locations at the state’s existing rest areas, along corridor and last-mile shoulders, and on last-mile roads, which poses negative impacts to Delaware’s economy, safety, infrastructure, and quality of life.”

Furthermore, research and analysis conducted for the study identified 32 undesignated tractor-trailer parking clusters in the state. A large portion of those clusters is in the Wilmington area. LL

More Land Line coverage of Delaware news is available.

