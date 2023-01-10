Delaware launches traffic enforcement blitz on certain highways

The Delaware State Police has launched Operation Braking Point, an enforcement blitz running from Jan. 9 through Jan. 23.

According to Delaware State Police, the campaign is a “zero-tolerance high-visibility campaign enforcement in response to the alarming increase of traffic fatalities that occurred on Delaware roadways” last year.

Operation Braking Point, a “short-term high-visibility enforcement,” will be conducted along Interstates 95 and 495 and state Route 1.

Nearly 30 traffic fatalities occurred on those highways last year. Nearly 40% of those fatalities were speed related. According to the Delaware State Police, speeding contributed to one-third of all fatal traffic crashes in 2022.

The Delaware Department of Transportation will inform the public with variable/overhead message boards.

The traffic law enforcement is being conducted by the Delaware State Police, Delaware Office of Highway Safety and DelDOT. LL

