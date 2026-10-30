Delaware insurance law raises concerns for truckers

A new Delaware law is drawing concern over what it could mean for truckers’ insurance costs.

The measure aims to protect people who settle injury claims without a lawyer.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association warns that the changes could push insurance rates higher for truckers and other motorists.

A settlement deal may not be final

Supporters say the law targets unfair practices in the insurance business. But OOIDA warns the changes could carry a cost for drivers.

Signed by Gov. Matt Meyer, SB189 covers injury settlements reached by people who do not have a lawyer. It applies when a settlement is signed within 30 days of a vehicle crash. The law covers crashes involving commercial trucks, motorcycles and other vehicles.

Under the new law, an injured person who handles a claim without a lawyer gets time to back out of a settlement. If the person signs a settlement release within 30 days of the crash, they generally have 15 days to cancel the deal.

The law also sets rules for cases where a settlement check is cashed, or money is sent electronically within 30 days of the crash. If no release is signed, the 15-day window starts when the money is received.

Canceling a settlement comes with strict rules

Want to back out? The injured person must act within 15 days. They must send written notice that they are canceling the settlement and return all the money received.

There is little room for guesswork. The notice and repayment must be sent through methods that provide proof. Those methods include certified mail, a certificate of mailing or electronic payment records.

The person must return any settlement money or check to the insurer. Miss the deadline or fail to follow the rules, there is a chance the deal could be lost.

Insurers cannot bury the rules in fine print

The law also puts insurers on notice: The right to cancel must be clear.

When an insurer makes a settlement offer during the first 30 days after a crash, it must provide a clear, separate written notice explaining the injured person’s right to cancel. The right must also be stated or provided with the release of liability.

Failing to provide the required notice counts as an unfair insurance practice under Delaware law.

The goal is to stop people from feeling pressured into accepting a quick settlement they may later regret. But OOIDA sees a possible downside for motorists who already face steep insurance bills. Could added rules for settling claims end up adding to the cost of coverage?

Supporters see protection. Critics see more red tape.

Supporters say the law gives people a better chance to understand their options before settling an injury claim without a lawyer. They argue that people should not be pushed into accepting a deal before they know what their injuries may mean.

Critics warn that the new rules could disrupt a process that often works quickly. Small injury claims are frequently settled without a lawsuit. They argue that adding more steps could make those claims harder to resolve.

Insurance companies also need time to adjust. Delaware established a six-month transition period for insurers to update their paperwork and claims procedures.

The law is scheduled to take effect on March 24, 2027.

For truckers, the key question remains: Will the new protections help injured people make better choices, or will the added requirements lead to higher insurance costs? LL

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