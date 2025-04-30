Defective windshield wiper prompts International truck recall

April 30, 2025

Land Line Staff

|

International Motors has issued a recall affecting thousands of trucks after discovering an issue with the windshield wipers.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, International is recalling nearly 15,000 model year 2025-26 HV, HX, LT, MV and RH trucks. The linkage that connects the right-side wiper arm to the motor may separate. Windshield wipers on affected trucks may fail, reducing driver visibility and increasing the risk of a crash.

International first discovered the issue at its Escobedo, Mexico, assembly plant on Jan. 31. A pre-delivery inspection identified a truck with a right-side wiper linkage separation from the wiper motor. A warranty search found two claims related to the defect that were filed before vehicle delivery.

Further investigation with windshield wiper manufacturer Trico found non-conforming linkage sockets. Trico is credited with inventing the windshield wiper in 1917. The windshield wiper manufacturer thought it corrected the error in late March, only to discover the issue persisted. A final remedy was found in early April. International declared a safety recall on April 17.

Authorized dealers will replace the complete wiper module for free. Notification letters to owners of International trucks affected by the recall will be sent out on June 23.

International has a plan for reimbursement of pre-notification remedies on file with NHTSA. That plan is valid for this particular issue, allowing owners of affected trucks who have already paid to fix the windshield wiper issue to be reimbursed. Instructions on how to collect that reimbursement will be included in the notification letter.

Questions regarding the windshield wiper defect can be directed to International customer service at 800-448-7825 with recall number 25505. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 25V-276LL

