Decreases in transport demand contributed to second U.S. GDP loss on record

February 8, 2022

Tyson Fisher

|

New data from the federal government reveals that transportation demand and investment in 2020 plummeted, contributing to the largest decline in national gross domestic product on record.

In 2020, transportation demand dropped by more than 15% compared to 2019, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. That is the largest annual decrease since data collection began in 2002. It is also more than double the second-largest decrease of 7.4% during the Great Recession in 2009.

Private investment in new transportation structures and equipment (e.g., motor vehicles, aircraft, ships, etc.), which accounts for 14% of transportation demand, fell sharply by 34%, a loss of nearly $105 billion. Accounting for 23% of demand, transportation services declined by 26% or $117 billion.

There were increases in the top two contributors to transportation demand. Motor vehicles and parts demand increased by 3% or $17 billion. That category accounts for more than a third of final demand. At about 23% of demand, government transportation-related purchased increased by $2 billion.

The value of 2020’s transportation demand for goods and services reached $1.6 trillion. That sounds like a lot, but accounts for only 7.7% of United States GDP, the smallest contribution on record.

Demand for transportation typically hovers around 10% of gross domestic product. Again, the second smallest share of GDP occurred in 2009 (8.6%) due to the Great Recession.

National GDP dropped by 2.5% in 2020, according to the World Bank. The only other year on record when there was a drop in GDP was in 2009. The Great Recession sent the GDP downwards by nearly 2%.

Total public and private investment in transportation dropped by 24% in 2020, the second largest annual decrease. The largest decrease in transportation investment occurred in 2009 with a 30% slide. According to the Bureau of Statistics, public and private investment estimates include new structures and equipment and exclude maintenance and repair of existing structures or equipment. Estimates also exclude pipeline, which are part of mining infrastructure investment in national data.

That decrease is the result of the private sector divesting in transportation, which contributes to the majority of transportation investments. In 2020, private investment in transportation decreased by 34% to $222 billion. At more than 50%, the only decrease larger occurred in 2009, plummeting the value to $84 billion. Investment swings in the private sector are relatively large, ranging from 2009’s decrease to an 85.5% increase the following year.

Meanwhile, the public sector bumped up transportation investment by 0.8%. Government investment is much more consistent than the public sector. The biggest drop of 7% occurred in 2017, with the largest increase occurring in 2015 at 6%. By value, annual government transportation investment ranges from $77 billion to $133 billion.

Breaking it down by highway and street construction, public investment increased by 1% in 2020. Private investment in construction in general decreased by 8%, about the same drop experienced in 2009. LL

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.

Related News

COVID-19 coronavirus resources

COVID-19

COVID-19: The latest info brought to you by OOIDA and Land Line

OOIDA & Land Line are compiling information specifically for truckers on COVID-19 regulatory relief and the statewide crowd and restaurant restrictions. We are updating this page regularly as the news breaks.

By Land Line Staff | December 29

Yellow, formerly YRC

COVID-19

Still several unanswered questions regarding Yellow Corp.’s $700M loan

Congress is still waiting on documents explaining why Yellow Corp. received a massive national defense loan from the coronavirus relief bill.

By Tyson Fisher | December 13

House Committee investigates controversial Yellow Corp. COVID loan

COVID-19

House Committee investigates previous administration’s involvement with Yellow Corp.’s COVID loan

New evidence obtained by a House subcommittee has members questioning the Trump White House’s role in Yellow Corp.’s controversial CARES Act loan.

By Tyson Fisher | October 07

medical lawsuit, gavel and stethoscope, photo by Anastasy Yarmolovich - stock.adobe.com

COVID-19

Trucker files lawsuit claiming disability discrimination during pandemic

Performance Transportation must face a disability discrimination lawsuit alleging it denied a high-risk trucker’s request for different work during the pandemic.

By Tyson Fisher | July 16