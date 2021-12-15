Dec. 18 is now Wreaths Across America Day

December 15, 2021

Land Line Staff

|

A resolution to designate Dec. 18 as “Wreaths Across America Day” was unanimously passed by the United States Senate on Dec. 10.

Introduced by U.S. Senators Susan Collins, R-Maine and Angus King, I-Maine, the designation is an effort to further honor the memory of fallen U.S. troops.

Wreaths Across America started in Maine in 1992 and has expanded to locations in all 50 states.

“Wreaths Across America is a powerful demonstration of respect and appreciation for our veterans – both those that we’ve lost and those still with us,” Collins and King said in a joint statement through a news release. “We are so proud that this heartfelt expression of gratitude originated in our great state and has become an enduring symbol of our nation’s gratitude for veterans’ valor and sacrifice. This resolution remembers and honors America’s veterans this holiday season, while also teaching younger generations of the sacrifices that have been made to secure our freedoms and to defend our liberty.”

To participate in Wreaths Across America at Arlington National Cemetery you can register on the organization’s website.

Thousands are expected to attend this year’s ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, while volunteers will also place wreath on veterans’ graves at 3,100 additional locations across the country.

For more information or to sponsor a wreath visit WreathsAcrossAmerica.org. LL

TBS

