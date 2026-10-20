Dash cam used to track down trucker

A truck driver suspected of leaving the scene of a fatal crash was found several hours later with the help of dash cam footage.

According to a news release from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin, the crash occurred at the intersection of State Highway 23 and U.S. Highway 151 in Mineral Point, Wis., around 6 a.m. on Oct. 13.

The sheriff’s office said its initial investigation found that the truck was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 151 and took Exit 40. The truck continued through the intersection at State Highway 23, striking a northbound motorcycle that had the right-of-way and no stop sign, according to the sheriff’s office.

Local law enforcement said the truck did not stop following the collision and continued northbound.

During the investigation, deputies obtained video footage from another truck that was parked near where the crash took place.

Less than six hours after the crash, law enforcement identified a truck, a 2022 white Freightliner, that matched the description of the truck suspected in the crash based on the video footage. The truck was stopped on southbound Highway 151 near Ridgeway, Wis.

While the crash investigation is ongoing, the driver of the truck, Ahmed Mustefa Deneto, 49, of Iowa City, Iowa, was taken into custody and charged with felony hit-and-run involving death.

The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office identified the motorcycle operator as Bartholomew L. Chabotte, 60, of Mineral Point, Wis. Emergency personnel administered life-saving measures at the scene of the crash before Chabotte was transported to Upland Hills Health, where he was pronounced dead.

“I want to sincerely thank all of the emergency responders, dispatchers, law enforcement personnel, assisting agencies and community members who provided assistance throughout today’s tragic incident,” Sheriff Michael Peterson said in a statement. “Situations like this are never easy, and I appreciate the professionalism, compassion and cooperation demonstrated by everyone involved.” LL

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