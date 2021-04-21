Daimler Trucks recalling nearly 18,000 trucks for steering issue

April 21, 2021

Land Line Staff

Daimler Trucks North America is recalling thousands of Freightliner and Western Star trucks due to a steering issue.

Specifically, Daimler Trucks is recalling nearly 18,000 Freightliners, Western Stars and custom chassis model year 2021-22.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the steering arm and tie rod bolts may have a defective seam that can fracture in affected vehicles. A fractured bolt can potentially cause a loss of steering.

The following 2021-22 truck models are affected by the recall:

  • Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation (FCCC) MT45
  • FCCC MT55
  • FCCC S2
  • FCCC XB
  • FCCC XC Chassis
  • Freightliner 108SD
  • Freightliner 114SD
  • Freightliner 122SD
  • Freightliner Business Class M2
  • Freightliner Cascadia
  • Western Star 4700
  • Western Star 4900
  • Western Star 5700

Daimler Trucks plans to notify owners of affected vehicles. Dealers will replace the tie rod arm and steering arm bolts for free. Recalls are scheduled to begin on June 10.

For questions, contact Daimler Trucks customer service at 800-547-0712 with recall number FL-884. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 21V-256. LL

