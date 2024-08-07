Daimler Trucks issues recall that prompted other manufacturers to send ‘do not drive’ order

Daimler Trucks North America is the latest manufacturer to issue a recall related to the steering component that has prompted three other manufacturers to issue a “do not drive” order.

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall documents, Daimler Trucks North America is recalling more than 3,000 Freightliner and Western Star trucks due to a possible steering issue. The tie rod in the front axle may contain ball studs that have been incorrectly heat-treated, which can cause them to break and result in tie rod failure. Tie rod failure can cause a loss of vehicle steering control and increase the risk of a crash.

Affected Daimler Trucks models include (all model year 2025):

Freightliner 108SD

Freightliner 114SD

Freightliner Business Class M2

Freightliner Cascadia

Western Star 47X

Daimler Trucks will replace the tie rod assembly for free. Notification letters will be sent to owners on Sept. 29. For more information about the recall, contact Daimler Trucks’ customer service at 800-745-8000 with recall number F1007. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 24V-571.

Paccar, Volvo and Mack recalls

Daimler Trucks’ recall is nearly identical to recalls issued by other truck manufacturers that brought on a “do not drive” order.

In June, Volvo Trucks North America and Mack Trucks issued a recall after finding the drag link may contain an improperly heat-treated ball stud that can fail. Recall reports indicated a supplier had mixed improperly hardened ball studs, resulting from an experimental heat treatment process, with production-ready ball studs shipped to manufacturers.

Both Volvo Trucks and Mack urged owners of affected trucks not to drive the vehicles until dealers inspect and fix the issue.

Shortly after the Volvo and Mack recall, Paccar issued a recall affecting thousands of Peterbilt and Kenworth trucks over the same issue. Paccar also advised owners not to drive the trucks until resolving the issue.

The recall documents from both Paccar and Daimler Trucks mention Meritor front axles as the affected part. Ball studs were improperly heat treated by a sub-supplier. Neither Volvo nor Mack specified which supplier was affected.

Despite the similarities between the recalls, Daimler Trucks’ recall does not include instructions to not drive the trucks until the issue is fixed. LL