Daimler trucks affected by ECU-related recall

Daimler Trucks North America is recalling more than 1,000 Freightliner and Western Star trucks due to an issue with the engine control unit module.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 1,300 Freightliner and Western Star trucks are affected by a recall dealing with the engine control module. Specifically, Daimler Trucks North America is recalling certain 2023 Freightliner 108SD, 114SD, Business Class M2, Cascadia trucks, and certain 2023 Western Star 4700, 49X and 47X trucks.

The engine control module on affected trucks may experience an internal short-circuit, which can result in an unexpected engine shut down, according to NHTSA. Unexpected engine shutdown can increase the risk of a crash.

As of Aug. 9, the remedy was under development. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Sept. 26. Owners may contact Daimler Trucks North America customer service at 800-547-0712 with recall number FL-949. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 22V-554.

Daimler Trucks North America estimates that 100% of the trucks affected by the recall have the defect.

According to NHTSA documents, Daimler’s supplier Cummins states, “printed circuit boards for certain engines were manufactured with a defective solder fixture.” LL



Other DTNA recalls: