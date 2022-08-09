Daimler trucks affected by ECU-related recall

August 9, 2022

Tyson Fisher

|

Daimler Trucks North America is recalling more than 1,000 Freightliner and Western Star trucks due to an issue with the engine control unit module.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 1,300 Freightliner and Western Star trucks are affected by a recall dealing with the engine control module. Specifically, Daimler Trucks North America is recalling certain 2023 Freightliner 108SD, 114SD, Business Class M2, Cascadia trucks, and certain 2023 Western Star 4700, 49X and 47X trucks.

The engine control module on affected trucks may experience an internal short-circuit, which can result in an unexpected engine shut down, according to NHTSA. Unexpected engine shutdown can increase the risk of a crash.

As of Aug. 9, the remedy was under development. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Sept. 26. Owners may contact Daimler Trucks North America customer service at 800-547-0712 with recall number FL-949. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 22V-554.

Daimler Trucks North America estimates that 100% of the trucks affected by the recall have the defect.

According to NHTSA documents, Daimler’s supplier Cummins states, “printed circuit boards for certain engines were manufactured with a defective solder fixture.” LL

Other DTNA recalls:

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.

Related News

Cummins Inc.

Equipment

Cummins sees stronger truck sales, completes Meritor acquisition

Stronger truck sales should help Cummins increase revenue for the year, the company’s new president reports, despite international problems.

By Chuck Robinson | August 04

Western Star 57X

Equipment

New Western Star 57X Aero road tractor to replace 5700XE

The Western Star 57X is more aerodynamic than the model it succeeds, and it is the most fuel-efficient truck the company has ever made.

By Tom Berg | August 02

Brakes

Equipment

Brakes and CVSA Brake Week

Truck drivers are key in preventing out-of-service brake violations by performing pre-trip inspections. Are your brakes ready for the test?

By TA Truck Service | August 01

Equipment

New diesels can cut emissions faster than electric trucks, study says

In powering big trucks, diesels do better than just hold their own in cutting emissions compared to electric trucks, a trade group says.

By Tom Berg | July 22