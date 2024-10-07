Daimler Truck, Navistar trucks affected by Cummins X15 recall

Navistar and Daimler Truck North America have both issued vehicle recalls related to a Cummins X15 equipment recall made public just a few weeks prior.

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall documents, Navistar is recalling nearly 1,100 model year 2025 International HX and LT trucks. Meanwhile, Daimler Truck is recalling nearly 600 model year 2025 Freightliner Cascadia, Western Star 49X and Freightliner Custom Chassis XCM and XCP trucks.

Affected trucks are equipped with Cummins X15 diesel engines with certain fuel pumps. Fuel pump barrels installed on some of the engines may have been built using low-fatigue-strength parts, making them susceptible to fracture. A fracture could cause a fuel leak, which could result in an engine stall. An engine stall increases the risk of a crash.

Recall documents state that vehicles with the Cummins X15 engine defect may experience reduced performance or may see a warning lamp when fuel pressure drops below the commanded value. People in or around the vehicle may also see or smell diesel fuel.

Navistar and Daimler Truck will work with the engine manufacturers to replace the Cummins X15 fuel pump barrels for free. Owner notification letters will be sent on Nov. 22.

The truck manufacturers’ recall is part of a large equipment recall issued by Cummins in September. That recall affects more than 9,000 Cummins X15 engines that were sold to several vehicle manufacturers, including Navistar, Daimler Truck, Kenworth and Peterbilt. Only 3% of the recall population is expected to have the defect.

Navistar and Daimler Truck’s recalls address nearly 1,700 of those Cummins X15 engines. As of Monday, Oct. 7, neither Kenworth nor Peterbilt had issued a related recall. Affected engines were sold to multiple fire truck manufacturers in addition to the heavy-duty commercial truck manufacturers.

For questions about the Navistar recall, call its customer service at 331-332-1590 or Cummins’ customer service at 812-377-5000 with recall number C7083. Daimler Truck customers can direct questions to 800-745-8000 with recall number F1010 or call Cummins’ customer service. NHTSA’s number for the Navistar recall is 24V-734. The agency’s number for the Daimler Truck recall is 24V-736. LL