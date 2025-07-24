Daimler Truck expands autonomous vehicle partnership

Daimler Truck North America is expanding its autonomous vehicle partnership with Aeva and its 4D LiDAR technology.

Daimler announced additional non-recurring funding to further support Aeva’s plans to produce up to 200,000 LiDAR units annually. The Level 4 autonomous Freightliner Cascadia trucks, produced through the partnership with Aeva, are now operating on public roads in Texas.

Aurora Innovation also deployed autonomous trucks on Texas roads recently. The company said in a May 2025 news release that it had logged more than 1,200 driverless miles.

The expanded partnership advances Daimler Truck’s vision for safe and scalable autonomous transport, a news release said.

“Our collaboration with Aeva continues to strengthen as we move closer to series production, and we are happy to expand our partnership and continue supporting Aeva as they ramp up toward their start of production,” said Joanna Buttler, general manager of product strategy and market development at Daimler Truck North America. “The performance, reliability and scalability of Aeva’s 4D LiDAR technology will make it a key component of our strategy to deploy safe, reliable and efficient autonomous trucks.”

We’re excited to expand our production collaboration with an investment from @DaimlerTruckNA to accelerate the production of our next-generation 4D LiDAR, with North American manufacturing capacity up to 200,000 units annually. Read more: https://t.co/HtCVlnRHzP pic.twitter.com/oi5990XNxJ — Aeva (@aevainc) July 16, 2025

Aeva said its 4D LiDAR technology uses a low-power continuous laser beam to simultaneously measure range and velocity up to 500 meters, allowing for enhanced safety and automation at highway speeds.

“We are proud to deepen our relationship with Daimler Truck North America and support their leadership in bringing safe autonomous trucks to market,” said Soroush Salehian, co-founder and CEO at Aeva. “This investment enables us to accelerate delivering high-performance sensing capabilities critical for autonomous freight at commercial scale, as we increase the production capacity of our 4D LiDAR in North America.” LL

