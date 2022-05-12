Daimler says its eCascadia daycab’s ready for deliveries

Daimler Truck North America this week unveiled the new battery-electric eCascadia daycab at ACT Expo in Long Beach, Calif., and announced the start of series production.

The tractor has a typical range of 230 miles, depending on vehicle configurations, according to a news release. That makes it well suited for short-haul routes that allow for depot-based charging. Those uses include last-mile logistics, local and regional distribution, drayage, and warehouse-to-warehouse applications.

The 116-inch eCascadia daycab produces 320-470 hp. It can recharge up to 80% in about 90 minutes. It has a maximum gross combination weight of 82,000 pounds.

The Detroit ePowertrain was developed in-house.

The eAxle is an electric drivetrain component integrated with an electric motor, transmission and specialized electronics. Detroit’s ePowertrain offers two eAxle designs:

A dual motor with maximum torque of 23,000 lb-ft and max power of 395 hp.

A single motor featuring a max torque of 11,500 lb-ft and max power of 195 hp.

There are three battery options for a range of sizes providing a range of average zero-to-full charging times:194 kWh (1½ to 3 hours), 291 kWh (2-4 hours), and 438 kWh (2-6 hours).

Connected charger management

Daimler/Freightliner has developed Innovative Detroit Connect eServices for eCascadia to assure maximum uptime. A charger management system in integrated into it. It allows for staggered charging of multiple vehicles, charging during off-peak-demand hours, and partial charging. The charger management system is optimized for use with Detroit eFill chargers and is also compatible with other charger models.

The charger management system is expected to be available in fourth quarter 2022. Additional charger system features are expected to be introduced in 2023.

Safety, Driver-assist features

With the release of the series production eCascadia, Freightliner debuted Active Side Guard Assist safety feature.

It engages at urban speeds (12 mph or less) to keep the truck from making a right turn when a moving cyclist or pedestrian is detected on the passenger side of the truck. Active Side Guard Assist applies automatic braking along with visual and auditory warnings

The eCascadia daycab also will be the first Cascadia to come standard with Active Lane Assist. This safety feature combines Level 2 automated driving with a suite of driver comfort features.

Portland, Ore.-based Daimler unveiled the eCascadia in June 2018. LL