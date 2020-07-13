Daimler recalls more than 160,000 Freightliner Cascadia trucks

Daimler Trucks North America is recalling more than 164,000 Freightliner Cascadia trucks for an issue related to the automatic emergency braking system, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents.

Daimler Trucks is recalling certain 2017-21 Freightliner Cascadia trucks.

In affected vehicles, the single brake modulator valve may be affected by chemical corrosion which can slow down the release timing and cause the brakes to pull to the affected side during automatic braking events. Brakes that pull to one side during automatic braking events may cause a sudden change in vehicle direction, according to NHTSA.

Daimler Trucks will contact owners of affected Freightliner Cascadia trucks. Dealers will make needed repairs for free. However, Daimler Trucks had not announced a remedy for the issue when the recall was issued on July 8. Recalls will begin on Aug. 30.

For questions, call Daimler Trucks’ customer service at 800-547-0712 with recall number FL-855. Questions may also be directed to NHTSA at its Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 20V-390.