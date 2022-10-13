CVSA shares results of five-day hazmat inspection blitz
October 13, 2022
•Ryan Witkowski
|
An unannounced five-day hazmat inspection blitz by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance resulted in just under 30% of drivers being cited for violations.
According to the group, 6,204 vehicles carrying hazardous materials or dangerous goods were inspected June 13-17 in the U.S. and Canada. Of those inspected, the total number of violations was 1,774.
The following violations were uncovered by inspectors during the road blitz:
- 408 shipping papers violations.
- 269 nonbulk/small means of containment packaging violations.
- 272 bulk packaging/large means of containment packaging violations.
- 76 nonbulk/small means of containment labeling violations.
- 159 bulk packaging/large means of containment placarding violations.
- 79 other safety marks violations.
- 168 loading and securement violations.
- 43 hazardous materials/dangerous goods package integrity (leaking) violations.
- 84 Transportation of Dangerous Goods Training Certificate violations (Canada only).
“Drivers who transport (hazardous materials/dangerous goods) are specially trained in emergency safety and applicable HM/DG federal regulations,” the agency said in a statement. “CVSA’s HM/DG Road Blitz spotlights the safety-compliant drivers, shippers and motor carriers that ensure HM/DG are always appropriately marked, placarded, packaged and secured while being transported on our roadways.
During the inspection blitz, drivers with hazardous materials-related out-of-service violations – or any other driver or vehicle out-of-service violations – were required to shut down until all of the out-of-service violations were addressed.
According to data from the Federal Motor Carriers Safety Administration, the top five hazmat violations in the U.S. for the previous year were:
- Package not secure in vehicle.
- No copy of U.S. DOT hazardous materials registration number.
- No or improper shipping papers (carrier.)
- Shipping paper accessibility.
- Vehicle not placarded as required.
CVSA says the road blitzes aim to “increase awareness of the HM/DG rules and regulations in place to keep the driver, the public and the environment safe.” LL