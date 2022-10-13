CVSA shares results of five-day hazmat inspection blitz

An unannounced five-day hazmat inspection blitz by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance resulted in just under 30% of drivers being cited for violations.

According to the group, 6,204 vehicles carrying hazardous materials or dangerous goods were inspected June 13-17 in the U.S. and Canada. Of those inspected, the total number of violations was 1,774.

The following violations were uncovered by inspectors during the road blitz:

408 shipping papers violations.

269 nonbulk/small means of containment packaging violations.

272 bulk packaging/large means of containment packaging violations.

76 nonbulk/small means of containment labeling violations.

159 bulk packaging/large means of containment placarding violations.

79 other safety marks violations.

168 loading and securement violations.

43 hazardous materials/dangerous goods package integrity (leaking) violations.

84 Transportation of Dangerous Goods Training Certificate violations (Canada only).

“Drivers who transport (hazardous materials/dangerous goods) are specially trained in emergency safety and applicable HM/DG federal regulations,” the agency said in a statement. “CVSA’s HM/DG Road Blitz spotlights the safety-compliant drivers, shippers and motor carriers that ensure HM/DG are always appropriately marked, placarded, packaged and secured while being transported on our roadways.

During the inspection blitz, drivers with hazardous materials-related out-of-service violations – or any other driver or vehicle out-of-service violations – were required to shut down until all of the out-of-service violations were addressed.

According to data from the Federal Motor Carriers Safety Administration, the top five hazmat violations in the U.S. for the previous year were:

Package not secure in vehicle.

No copy of U.S. DOT hazardous materials registration number.

No or improper shipping papers (carrier.)

Shipping paper accessibility.

Vehicle not placarded as required.

CVSA says the road blitzes aim to “increase awareness of the HM/DG rules and regulations in place to keep the driver, the public and the environment safe.” LL

Recent news on hazardous materials:

