An agency better known for organizing the annual Roadcheck inspection blitz and Brake Safety Week wants to recognize a professional truck driver with an exceptional driving record with an award.

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance plans to give the selected driver the International Driver Excellence Award.

The annual award is meant to recognize individuals who go above and beyond the performance of their duties as a commercial motor vehicle driver, according to a news release. The first IDEA winner was named in 2015.

IDEA is open to drivers of motor coaches and large trucks. Individuals do not have to be a member of or affiliated with CVSA to submit a nomination.

These are the minimum requirements for nominees:

At least 25 cumulative years of crash-free driving in a commercial motor vehicle with a clean driving record for the past three years.

No felony convictions.

No safety-related driving suspensions in the past three years.

No driver violations in the past three years, excluding form and manner violations.

The IDEA winner will receive $2,500 and a trophy.

If the 2021 CVSA Workshop is an in-person event in Louisville, Ky., the IDEA winner will be presented with the award on April 19 during the general session. Airfare to the workshop and hotel accommodations will be provided for the winner and one guest.

The deadline for receipt of nominations is Friday, Dec. 11.

Click here for more information and to obtain the IDEA nomination form.



Duane Dornath, a driver for Western Express Inc., was the 2020 IDEA winner. Here is the complete list. LL