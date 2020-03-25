A day after the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association joined the Transportation Intermediaries Association in calling for a delay of Roadcheck, CVSA announced in a news release that the annual inspection blitz would be held later in the year.

“As we urgently respond to this time-sensitive crisis, we must remain diligent and committed to ensuring that the commercial motor vehicles and drivers providing essential goods and services to our communities are following motor carrier safety regulations,” CVSA President Sgt. John Samis with the Delaware State Police said in the March 25 release. “Safety doesn’t take a break. It is always our top priority.”

“International Roadcheck has run on-schedule for the past 32 years so its postponement was thoroughly and thoughtfully discussed before we made this decision, but it wasn’t a difficult decision to make,” he said. “This experience is unprecedented in our modern society and we need to do all that we can to help stop the spread of this global pandemic.”

The announcement was well-received by OOIDA.

“OOIDA greatly appreciates the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s decision to postpone this year’s Roadcheck after we joined with our industry partners at the Transportation Intermediaries Association in calling for a delay,” OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh said. “Safety is always a priority for our members whenever they get behind the wheel, but the postponement of Roadcheck will allow them to focus on continuing to deliver emergency supplies safely and efficiently.”

OOIDA and TIA sent a letter to Collin Mooney, executive director of CVSA, on Tuesday, March 24.

“As you know, trucking companies and drivers are working overtime right now to ensure that food, medical supplies and other emergency products needed to combat the COVID-19 crisis get to their end destination as efficiently and safely as possible,” the OOIDA, TIA letter stated. “The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration recognized this and relaxed the hours-of-service requirements. We need these drivers to continue to operate on our nation’s highways without the threat of being stopped during the mandatory road check.”

Following the announcement that Roadcheck had been postponed, OOIDA and TIA sent a letter of thanks.

“Your decision to postpone the International Roadcheck will ensure that truck drivers can continue to operate without restrictions to ensure that food, medical supplies and other emergency products needed to combat the COVID-19 crisis get to their end destination as efficiently and safely as possible without delay,” the thank you letter stated, in part.

Click here to read the entire letter.