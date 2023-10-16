CVSA, others request more time to comment on safety fitness notice

In late August, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration asked the industry to weigh in about how to determine if a motor carrier is safe. With the comment deadline approaching, several organizations are asking for more time to do so.

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance and American Trucking Associations asked FMCSA to extend the comment period by a month, while the American Bus Association asked for an additional 60 days.

CVSA said an extension would allow more organizations to provide feedback “on this critical issue.”

“The complexity of the issues presented in the advance notice of proposed rulemaking constitutes good cause for allowing additional time for CVSA and other stakeholders to comment and will benefit FMCSA by ensuring the agency received the highest quality feedback to consider as part of this rulemaking,” the organization wrote in its request.

FMCSA published an advance notice of proposed rulemaking on Aug. 29 that asked for comments about possible changes to the safety fitness determination process.

“This advance notice of proposed rulemaking seeks input regarding new methodologies that would determine when a motor carrier is not fit to operate commercial motor vehicles in or affecting interstate commerce,” FMCSA wrote in the notice.

The agency gave the public 60 days to comment, which makes Oct. 30 the current deadline.

Current regulations

Safety fitness determination currently is based on an analysis of existing motor carrier data and data collected during a compliance review. The process uses six factors – general, driver, operational, vehicle, hazardous materials and accidents – to assign a motor carrier’s safety fitness rating.

The current system provides carriers an overall safety rating of either satisfactory, conditional or unsatisfactory.

“The agency’s current safety fitness determination process is resource-intensive and reaches only a small percentage of motor carriers,” FMCSA wrote in the notice.

In fiscal year 2019, FMCSA and states conducted 11,671 compliance reviews out of the 567,000 possible interstate carriers.

Questions

FMCSA’s notice asks the public to answer a dozen questions regarding potential updates to the safety fitness procedures.

Some of those questions include:

Should FMCSA retain the current three-tiered rating system of satisfactory, unsatisfactory and conditional? Why or why not?

Should FMCSA include additional hazmat regulatory requirements in the safety fitness determination calculation?

The current safety fitness determination does not use all available safety data, such as all inspection-based data. Should the SMS methodology be used to issue safety fitness determinations in a manner similar to what was proposed in the 2016 notice of proposed rulemaking?

Should safety fitness determinations consider motor carriers’ adoption and use of safety technologies in a carrier’s rating?

Given that unsafe driving behaviors, such as speeding and texting while driving, are highly correlated with crash risk, should the safety fitness rating methodology give more weight to such unsafe driving violations?

A full list of the questions can be found in the notice.

How to comment

Unless FMCSA grants one of the requests to extend the deadline, the public will have through Oct. 30 to comment on the notice. To do so, go to the regulations.gov website and enter Docket No. FMCSA-2022-0003. LL