During this time, commercial motor vehicle inspectors throughout Canada, Mexico and the United States will conduct inspections on commercial motor vehicles and drivers.

Inspectors will look for critical vehicle inspection violations, based on the North American Standard Out-of-Service Criteria. The driver’s operating credentials, hours-of-service documentation, seal belt use, and alcohol and/or drug impairment also will be part of the inspections.

A vehicle will be placed out of service, meaning it cannot be operated until the conditions have been corrected, should any violations be found. Drivers also will be placed out of service if an inspector deems any driver-related out-of-service conditions were violated.

Vehicles successfully passing inspection without any critical item violations after a Level 1 or Level 5 inspection should receive a CVSA decal. The decal typically results in no additional inspections during the three months it is valid.

“CVSA shares the dates of International Roadcheck in advance to remind motor carriers and drivers of the importance of proactive vehicle maintenance and driver readiness,” said CVSA President Sgt. John Samis of the Delaware State Police. “It’s important to remember that International Roadcheck is a data-collection effort. The inspections conducted are no different from the inspections conducted any other day of the year. International Roadcheck also aims to raise awareness of the North American Standard Inspection Program and the essential highway safety rules and regulations in place to keep our roadways safe.”

In fiscal 2020, lighting violations (lamps inoperable) were the number one vehicle violation in 12% of all commercial vehicles inspected, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. Hours of services was found to be the most common driver violation, at a nearly 35% rate.

Law enforcement personnel conducting inspections will follow COVID-19 health and safety protocols as part of the 2021 International Roadcheck. In addition, COVID-19 vaccine shipments will not be delayed for inspection unless an obvious violation creates an imminent hazard.

Here is a break down on 2019 Roadcheck inspection data.

FMCSA, Canadian Council of Motor Truck Administrators, Transport Canada, Mexico’s Ministry of Communications and Transportation and Mexico’s National Guard all participate in International Roadcheck, a CVSA program. LL