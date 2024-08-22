CVSA Brake Safety Week starts Sunday, Aug. 25

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance will hold its annual Brake Safety Week starting Sunday, Aug. 25, through Aug. 31.

Usual inspections emphasizing the importance of brake systems on commercial vehicles will be conducted. Brake-related out-of-service violations, as well as data on brake lining and brake pad violations will be reported.

Those violations can lead CVSA to order a vehicle out of service until the issues are corrected.

Ahead of this year’s event, CVSA offers the following tips:

Inspect visible portions of the brake lining and pads as part of your pre- and post-trip inspections.

Look for signs of missing lining, such as grooves in the drum from rivet contact.

Look at the shoe-to-drum clearance and ensure there is adequate lining on the shoe.

Look for any signs of leaks from the hub or other components that may be contaminating the lining/pad surface.

Ensure there are no missing lining blocks/pads.

Check for visible cracks or voids in the lining block.

Check for any exposed rivets or lining blocks that look loose on the shoe.

On disc brakes, pay particular attention to the condition of the rotor, such as heavily rusted rotors across the entire friction surface on either side or metal-to-metal contact.

Make sure all repairs are consistent with the brake manufacturer’s requirements and guidelines.

Note any issues in your driver vehicle inspection reports and report them to the motor carrier to have the defective linings/pads repaired.

CVSA’s Brake Safety Week is next week, Aug. 25-31.

Inspectors will conduct routine CMV inspections, focusing on brake systems and components. CMVs with out-of-service violations will be removed from roadways until those violations are corrected. https://t.co/ebgBSiJC2Z pic.twitter.com/r6h6PYGXSS — CVSA (@CVSA) August 19, 2024

In 2023, nearly 90% of commercial motor vehicles inspected were found to have no brake-related critical violations.

Broken brake drums, loose air tanks, corroded holes in a spring brake housing and inoperative tractor protection valves were among the violations that automatically put commercial vehicles out of service during last year’s event.

CVSA said its Brake Safety Week is a regulatory compliance initiative as well as a safety awareness and outreach opportunity.

Additional information about the program is available at cvsa.org/programs/operation-airbrake. LL