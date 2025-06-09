CVSA announces dates for Brake Safety Week

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance recently announced that this year’s Brake Safety Week will take place Aug. 24-30.

During this week, CVSA-certified inspectors in the United States, Canada and Mexico will conduct commercial motor vehicle inspections and educate drivers and motor carriers about the importance of brake safety.

Inspections will examine brake systems and components. Additionally, this year’s emphasis will be on drums and rotors. Each year, thousands of inspections are conducted during Brake Safety Week.

“Brake drum and rotor issues may affect a vehicle’s brake efficiency,” CVSA said in a news release. “Broken pieces of drums and rotors become dislodged from the vehicle and damage other vehicles or result in injuries or fatalities to the motoring public.”

Commercial motor vehicles found to have brake-related out-of-service violations or any other out-of-service violations will be removed from roadways until the violations are corrected.

CVSA said the goal of Brake Safety Week is to eliminate roadway crashes by conducting inspections and educating drivers, mechanics, motor carriers and others on the importance of proper brake inspection, maintenance and operation.

During last year’s Brake Safety Week, about 87% of the commercial motor vehicles passed inspection with no brake-related critical violations.

A total of 16,725 commercial motor vehicle inspections were conducted across North America as part of 2024’s Brake Safety Week. From those inspections, a total of 2,149 (12.8%) commercial vehicles were placed out of service due to brake-related violations.

According to CVSA, 63.1% of the commercial motor vehicles placed out of service during last year’s weeklong campaign had stand-alone out-of-service brake violations, with just over 10% having steering axle brake out-of-service violations.

Of the 2,375 commercial motor vehicles that were placed out of service, 1,216 (56.6%) failed the 20% defective brakes criterion.

Results from previous Brake Safety Week campaigns can be found here. LL