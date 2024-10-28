Cummins X15 recall affects thousands of Kenworth, Peterbilt trucks

Thousands of Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks are being recalled over an issue related to Cummins X15 engines that prompted a recall of Daimler Truck and Navistar trucks.

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall documents, Paccar is recalling nearly 6,000 new Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks of various models. Those models include (all model year 2025):

Kenworth C500

Kenworth T680

Kenworth T800

Kenworth T880

Kenworth W900

Kenworth W990

Peterbilt 567

Peterbilt 579

Peterbilt 589

Affected trucks are equipped with Cummins X15 diesel engines with certain fuel pumps. Fuel pump barrels installed on some of the engines may have been built using low-fatigue-strength parts, making them susceptible to fracture. A fracture could cause a fuel leak, which could result in an engine stall. An engine stall increases the risk of a crash.

Recall documents state that vehicles with the Cummins X15 engine defect may experience reduced performance or may see a warning lamp when fuel pressure drops below the commanded value. People in or around the vehicle may also see or smell diesel fuel.

Paccar will work with the engine manufacturers to replace the Cummins X15 fuel pump barrels for free. Owner notification letters will be sent on Dec. 22.

The truck manufacturers’ recall is part of a large equipment recall issued by Cummins in September. That recall affects more than 9,000 Cummins X15 engines that were sold to several vehicle manufacturers, including Navistar, Daimler Truck, Kenworth and Peterbilt. Only 3% of the recall population is expected to have the defect.

On Oct. 1, Daimler Truck North America and Navistar both issued recalls related to the Cummins X15 issue. Together, nearly 1,700 trucks were affected. Combined with Paccar’s recall, most of the engines in Cummins’ initial recall are accounted for. Affected engines were sold to multiple fire truck manufacturers in addition to the heavy-duty commercial truck manufacturers.

For questions about the Kenworth recall, call its customer service at 425-828-5888 or Cummins’ customer service at 812-377-5000 with recall number 24KWH. Peterbilt customers can direct questions to 940-591-4220 with recall number 24PBH or call Cummins’ customer service. NHTSA’s number for both recalls is 24V-789. LL