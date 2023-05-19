Cummins to market Heliox electric vehicle chargers in North America

U.S. truck engine manufacturer Cummins Inc. has cut a deal with Dutch company Heliox to market electric vehicle chargers in North America.

The agreement will bring to market two charging options. One is a mobile 50 kilowatt DC electric vehicle charger, Mobile 50. The other is a stationary 180 kilowatt DC charging system, Flex 180

The Mobile 50 plugs into 480V AC wall sockets. It can be used anywhere there is a compatible power source. Its portable design does not require fixed installation, which could save fleets thousands on infrastructure costs as they transition to battery electric vehicles.

The Flex 180 solution provides up to three dispensers capable of static, sequential and dynamic charging for optimal flexibility in charging for fleet customers. Dispensing options can come in both plug and pantograph options for transit bus customers. Pantograph chargers have arms that scissor from stationary masts to reach buses to charge them.

Both electric vehicle charger products are available through Cummins’ North America distribution network. Cummins Sales and Service North America will provide repairs and planned maintenance for the electric vehicle chargers, which it already does for power generation products and electric vehicle powertrains throughout its more than 180 service locations in North America.

“We have a storied history of building innovative partnerships that combine strengths to create incremental value for our customers. Our relationship with EV charging partners builds on this legacy, and we are excited to work together to better serve customers who rely on battery electric technology. It’s yet another step in our journey to Destination Zero,” Zach Gillen, general manager of Cummins Sales and Service North America, said in a statement shared by both companies. “Our collaboration with Heliox will deliver a reliable solution to support fleet customers in reaching their sustainability and emissions goals.”

About Heliox, Cummins

Heliox, founded in 2009, has headquarters in Best, Noord-Brabant, Netherlands. In 2017, the company installed one of Europe’s first and largest rapid charging networks for the electric bus fleet in Eindhoven, Netherlands, according to a company statement. In 2021, Heliox opened a U.S. office in Atlanta. In 2022, it moved into the 18,000-square-foot Heliox Technology Center in Atlanta. All UL-listed Heliox chargers are manufactured in Minneapolis.

Founded in 1919, Columbus, Ind.-based Cummins Inc. manufactures diesel internal combustion engines and also electric and hybrid integrated power solutions to components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, microgrid controls, batteries, electrolyzers and fuel cell products.

This month, Cummins reported having record first-quarter revenue. In March, the company predicted the next engine in its fuel-agnostic series would be ready to meet the Environmental Protection Agency’s 2027 emission regulations a full year early. Also in March, Cummins rebranded its New Power unit as Accelera. LL

